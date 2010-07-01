Crystal Palace 4-3 Liverpool [AET] (FA Cup Semi-final 1990)

Earlier in the season, Liverpool bulldozed through Palace cruising to a 9-0 win.
Despite undoubtedly having this in the back of their minds, Palace matched their opponents for the whole of the game, never giving up on the prospect of a day out at Wembley in the FA cup final for the victor.
Liverpool had been firm favourites, but on the day, either team could have progressed to the final in what was one of the finest ever FA cup clashes, and Palace's extra time winner sent their sea of fans behind the goal into hysterics, as the form guide went out of the window.
