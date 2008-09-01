Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal (2008/09 Premier League)

The Andrei Arshavin show saw the little Russian show exactly why Wenger paid the money for him by crashing in 4 eurphoric goals in what was possibly the most enthralling and topsy-turvy league game of the 2008-09 season.
Liverpool however, not to be outdone, produced 4 goals of their own, with the lead switching between both sides throughout the game. Fantastic stuff for the neutral, nail biting for a fan of either side, this has to go down as one of the many classic encounters in the English Premier League. [CLICK IMAGE FOR MATCH GOALS AND HIGLIGHTS]