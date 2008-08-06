Newcastle United 5-0 Manchester United (1996/97 Premierleague)

Kevin Keegans 'Entertainers' set about getting revenge over Manchester United for pipping them to the title the previous year, and for their 4-0 humiliation in the Charity Shield at Wembley at the beginning of the season.
Keegan's side had talked the talk, but now it was time for them to prove to United that they were genuine title contenders. Following Shearer's world record £15million move from Blackburn in the summer, the strike force Ferdinand, Beardsley and Shearer was one to be feared, and this footage shows why.
