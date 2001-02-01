Tottenham Hotspur 3-5 Manchester United (2001/02 Premier League)

The Reds made the trip to White Hart Lane in September 2001 level on points with Arsenal and Leeds at the top of the Premier League. Notoriously slow starters, Spurs had won just two of their first seven and were lying tenth.
Despite this, Spurs cruised into a 3-0 first half lead, with goals from Richards, Ferdinand and Christian Ziege, and looked on course to upset the United applecart.
However, United came out in the second half a different side, and the rest, as they say, is history.[CLICK IMAGE FOR MATCH GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS]