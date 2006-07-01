West Ham United 3-4 Tottenham Hotspur (2006/07 Premier League)

March 4th 2007 saw a memorable encounter at Upton Park between the Hammers and Spurs. This action packed game could have gone either way untill the 95th minute when Paul Stalteri scored a dramatic late winner that looked to have relegated West Ham.
This game boasted quality free kicks from both Berbatov and Tevez, who would eventually go on to become team mates at Manchester United.
Following this setback, West Ham still managed to stay up at the 11th hour with a final day win at Old Trafford to keep them in the top division. [CLICK IMAGE FOR GOAL HIGHLIGHTS]